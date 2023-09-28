Thursday, September 28, 2023
‘Groomer’ not defamation

OMAHA, Neb. — A federal court in Nebraska dismissed state Senator Megan Hunt’s defamation lawsuit against a political organization that repeatedly tweeted that she is a “groomer” because one of her teen children is trans. The social media posts were hyperbolic opinion on a matter of public debate, so even if they were “vehement” and “caustic,” they are protected by the First Amendment.

/ September 28, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Read related coverage here.

