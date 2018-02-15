Government International Politics 

Greek Ex-Prime Minister Files Complaint Against Current Leader

Greek Prime minister Alexis Tsipras during discussions in Athens on Jan. 26, 2018. In a formal request to parliament on Feb. 12, 2018, Prime Minister Tsipras’ party launched the process for parliament to probe 10 past administration officials, including two former prime ministers, for alleged money-laundering including possible bribes from Swiss drug-maker Novartis. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, FILE)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek former prime minister accused of involvement in a pharmaceutical bribery scandal has filed a criminal complaint against current Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and another six people, including the deputy justice minister and three prosecutors.

Antonis Samaras, conservative prime minister from 2012-15, filed the suit Thursday alleging a series of crimes, including abuse of power, defamation, violation of duty and perjury.

His move comes after Greece’s left-led government requested parliament investigate accusations that 10 senior former officials, including Samaras, were involved in bribes allegedly paid by Swiss drug-maker Novartis to boost drug sales and prices.

The investigation, which targets several top opposition figures, heightens the stakes in an increasingly acrimonious face-off between the government and leading opposition parties, which accuse it of using the judiciary to further political ends.

