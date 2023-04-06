Thursday, April 6, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Thursday, April 6, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Grad student union

HONOLULU — The Hawaii Supreme Court upheld the dismissal of a group of graduate students who sought the right to collectively bargain with the University of Hawaii. The Hawaii Labor Relations Board has not determined whether graduate students are public employees, and the group cannot yet seek a declaration from the courts until they seek a determination from that board.

/ April 6, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...