Google Village Project Advances Despite Pushback by Residents

SAN JOSE, Calif. (CN) – If a San Jose City Council meeting this week is any indication, the city’s plans to collaborate with Google to refashion its main transportation hub into a mixed-use, pedestrian-oriented cityscape will require significant heavy lifting.

More than 100 people showed up to the downtown chambers to give public comment on the creation of the Station Area Advisory Group. The overwhelming majority of those who spoke accused the city of conspiring with Google to freeze out community voices.

The advisory group proposed by city staff is composed of 35 people who represent entities that range from powerful corporations like Google and Adobe Systems to neighborhood associations

“It excludes many impacted communities to stack the group with Google, its lobbyists and its allies,” said Connie Chew, a representative for a local union.

Chew echoed a common refrain of many speakers who expressed deep mistrust about the liaison between the city and the powerful corporation and whether the housing project will cause more gentrification, exacerbate an already sharp rise in home and rental prices and contribute to worsening homelessness in the city.

Proponents of the project argue the capital of Silicon Valley has an opportunity to create a template for the future of city designs, with a project that eschews the vehicle-centered design for a project that features dense residential units in walking distance to BART and high-speed rail and other mass-transit projects.

“This provides a wonderful opportunity for the city, but unique challenges,” said Leland Wilcox with the city manager’s office. “We believe San Jose has an opportunity to lead in this area.”

The project is still in its infancy, but entails Google’s purchase of several city-owned parcels near the Diridon Station in downtown San Jose.

Google is partnering with a San Francisco-based development group called Trammell Crow and has been busy scooping up properties adjacent to or near the transportation hub.

Earlier this month, the company spent a total of $1.3 million on two properties near the proposed project.

Google plans to build 6 to 8 million square feet of office space near the station, enough space for 20,000 of the company’s workers, along with preliminary plans for the pedestrian-oriented development that figures to contain commercial and residential units.

The purpose of Tuesday’s meeting, was to create an advisory group composed of business, community, environmental representatives to guide the project as it develops.

Wilcox acknowledged the process is in its infancy and will likely take three to four years, as the city and company need to come to an agreement on the land purchase, finalize plans for the project and proceed extensive environmental analysis.

Google and San Jose have both pegged completion by 2026 or 2027, which would coincide with the completion date for changes so Diridon Station can accommodate high-speed rail.

While several speakers at the meeting voiced suspicion about the deal, Johnny Khamis, one of the more reliable pro-business voices on the City Council, noted that Google was willing to create jobs and residential opportunities in San Jose without extracting any large favors from the city – making a tacit comparison to Amazon’s search for a second headquarters.

In that search, many cities have been willing to forfeit significant financial and tax considerations to attract Amazon and its job creation potential.

Several of the speakers from local organizations like People Acting with Community Together, Silicon Valley Rising and the Silicon Valley Law Foundation said they aren’t necessarily opposed to the project as a whole but objected to the composition of the group, saying it weighed heavily in favor of industry interests and powerful corporations.

But other speakers noted there is already a heavy community presence on the advisory group.

“I was very pleased to see 12 neighborhood associations are being represented here,” said Harvey Darnell, a board member with the North Willow Glen Neighborhood Association

“I think what we’ll find is that many of us on neighborhood boards will wear many hats – I am an environmentalist, I am a historian, I am a homeless advocate and I am a faith-based person.”

Darnell warned against adding too many more organizations, saying it will make the meetings unmanageable.

Many council members agreed.

“If you actually want to have a productive conversation about the concerns of the community, I think you should narrow it down, not increase its scope,” Khamis said.

Ultimately, the council voted to create the advisory group as currently composed, while adding handful of community organizations like PACT and the Silicon Valley Minority Business Consortium.

The public will be able to attend future meetings of the group and provide input.

