Give Me Back My Bentley, Ex-NFLer Says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CN) – Former NFL Pro-Bowler Branden Albert misses his prized Bentley Bentayga. He claims in Florida court that a model disappeared with the $290,000 vehicle in what initially “appeared to be an April Fool’s Day prank.”

Albert, a star offensive lineman recently retired from the National Football League, claims he let model Cassandra M. Sanchez aka Cassie Melinda borrow the Bentley back in January 2018 “in a gratuitous gesture,” but when he asked for the luxury SUV back, she “refused or otherwise failed” to comply.

In a lawsuit filed last week in Broward County Circuit Court, Albert says he hired a private investigator and searched high and low, but the Bentley is nowhere to be found. Supposedly it has been spotted on local highways, where it is amassing “excessive tollbooth fees.”

“Sanchez has openly … flouted Albert’s ownership rights in driving his Bentley everywhere and anywhere,” according to Albert, who is represented by Miami attorney Michael Schlesinger.

Adding insult to injury, the NFL star claims the popular Florida model dubbed the Bentley “my baby” in photos on her Facebook and Instagram pages, “much to the adoration and amusement of her nearly one-million social media followers.”

Albert claims that it initially seemed like Sanchez may be playing an “April Fool’s Day prank” on him. But it became clear that the situation was no joke when she or her associates continued to retain the vehicle after Albert’s attorney sent her a formal demand notice in May 2018.

He wants the court to issue a writ of replevin directing Sanchez to return the vehicle. He also lists counts for conversion and civil theft.

Attempts to reach Sanchez for comment on the case through her social media and publicly listed contacts were unsuccessful.

Albert most recently played for the Jacksonville Jaguars before retiring last year.

