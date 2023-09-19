Giuliani legal bill

Tuesday, September 19, 2023
MANHATTAN — Rudy Giuliani owes his former defense attorney, Robert Costello of Davidoff Hutcher & Citron, over $1.36 million in legal fees, according to a complaint filed in New York Supreme Court Monday. Costello represented the former mayor from 2019 to July, including in cases about the 2020 election and Jan. 6.

