Ghislaine Maxwell Denied Bail on Sex-Trafficking Charges

A federal judge ordered pretrial detention Tuesday for Ghislaine Maxwell, who was indicted this month for helping the late Jeffrey Epstein build a sex-trafficking empire.

Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a July 2 news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

MANHATTAN (CN) — Refusing to let Jeffrey Epstein’s accused partner in crime spend the next year awaiting trial from a luxury New York City hotel, a federal judge denied bail Tuesday to Ghislaine Maxwell.

“The risks are simply too great,” U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan proclaimed, toward the end of a nearly 2-1/2-hour hearing where Maxwell pleaded not guilty to six charges of grooming and abusing Epstein’s victims.

3:16 p.m.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan ordered pretrial detention for Ghislaine Maxwell, building up to her conclusion after a 20-minute summary. “Defendant is hereby ordered to be detained pending trial,” Nathan said.

3:11 p.m., Judge’s Ruling

Nathan said Tuesday at a virtual bail hearing that home detention ahead of trial would not eliminate the risk of flight for the former associate of the late Jeffrey Epstein.

“The risk are simply too great,” she said.

Without knowing Maxwell’s “opaque” finances, Nathan said, it would be “practically impossible” to craft reasonable bail conditions.

3:03 p.m.

Nathan said that Maxwell’s charged conduct is one of several factors that weigh in favor of detention.

Nathan called it significant, but not controlling, that Maxwell did not flee and was apprehended in the United States.

2:57 p.m., Prosecution Rebuttal

Denying bail to Maxwell would be consistent with the recommendations of pretrial services and the request of victims, Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe said at a virtual bail hearing that began in New York at 1 p.m.

2:48 p.m.

Moe balked at the allegation that the case against Maxwell is about “spin,” or “throwing dirt” or about “the media.”

Noting that a grand jury charged in the allegations in the indictment, Moe said: “It is not dirt. It is not spin. That is the evidence.”

Moe said the government’s allegations are “detailed in indictments that was returned by a grand jury in this court,” and it is “undisputed that defendant was living in hiding and took those actions.”

Emphasizing the evidence about Maxwell’s vast but otherwise untold assets, Moe also denied that prosecutors could have notified defense attorneys for the 48-year-old about her imminent arrest to arrange her surrender.

That is not how one arranges the capture of a criminal target considered a flight risk, Moe said.

2:39 p.m., Defense Arguments

Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrest in the United States, in the shadow of a highly publicized prosecution and investigation here, is the “opposite of hiding,” said her attorney Mark Cohen on Tuesday at a virtual bail hearing for the former associate of the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Cohen argued that there is an innocent explanation for why Maxwell had moved money around: she had had been dropped by her bank. “When the bank drops you, you have to transfer your funds out,” he said.

2:24 p.m.

Ghislaine Maxwell did not resist FBI agents who entered her New Hampshire property to arrest her, defense attorney Mark Cohen said Tuesday at a virtual bail hearing for the former associate of the late Jeffrey Epstein. “The front door was unlocked … the windows were open,” Cohen said.

Referring to the private security guard at the property, Cohen noted: “My client had to hire security because of the threats to her.”

Explaining why investigators retrieved a cellphone wrapped in tin foil on top of a desk, Cohen said Maxwell was preserving a phone that had been hacked and needed to be preserved as evidence.

2:10 p.m.

Fighting to get Maxwell released on bail, Cohen spoke about the difficulty of defending the Epstein-tied case during the Covid-19 crisis. Repeating the same anti-press swipe as he took in brief last week, Cohen argued: “Our client is not Jeffrey Epstein, and she has been the target of endless media spin.”

Cohen disputed that Maxwell does not have community ties: “She’s part of a very large and close family,” the lawyer said.

“People have received physical threats … They have received death threats,” he added.

2:06 p.m.

Annie Farmer, an alleged victim, said she met Maxwell and Epstein when she 16 years old. Referring to Maxwell as a “a sexual predator” who abused her, Farmer said Maxwell “also has a demonstrated contempt for our legal system by committing perjury.” Maxwell has “lied under oath and tormented her accusers,” Farmer added.

2:04 p.m.

Ghislaine Maxwell has “nothing to lose” and “no remorse,” said Jane Doe, an alleged Epstein victim, in an anonymous statement read to the court at Maxwell’s afternoon bail hearing Tuesday. Jane Doe said she will want protection if Maxwell is released.

2:03 p.m.

The bail arguments included statements from two alleged Epstein victims. After Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe read a brief statement from an anonymous Jane Doe, Annie Farmer read a prepared one-minute statement.

This photo of Jeffrey Epstein embracing Ghislaine Maxwell was included in the Maxwell’s federal indictment in New York. (Credit: SDNY via Courthouse News)

1:47 p.m.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe denied Maxwell’s contention that her lawyers kept in touch with prosecutors since Jeffrey Epstein’s 2019. Moe told U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan that contact between Maxwell’s lawyers and the Southern District of New York has been “minimal,” “not been substantial,” and did not include information about Maxwell’s whereabouts.

1:41 p.m.

Characteristic of court proceedings conducted remotely during the Covid-19 pandemic, technological problems were rampant Tuesday at a videoconference Tuesday conducted for the woman accused of co-conspiring with the late Epstein on a sex-trafficking empire. Audio cut out intermittently as four shared video screens broadcast the parties. The hearing is ongoing, with bail arguments underway.

1:30 p.m.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan set a trial date to commence on July 12, 2021. The government anticipates the trial should not take longer than two weeks and asked for a third week for jury selection.

1:28 p.m.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe said the government’s “investigation remains ongoing,” but they do not currently anticipate a superseding indictment against Maxwell.

1:17 p.m.

Speaking in a breathy British accent, Maxwell pleaded, “not guilty, your honor,” to the government’s six-count indictment.

1:11 p.m.

Wearing baggy brown prison garb, Maxwell appeared at the remote bail hearing via video from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Hearing preview by Adam Klasfeld, Courthouse News reporter