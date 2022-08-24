Wednesday, August 24, 2022 | Back issues
Gerrymandering discovery

EL PASO, Texas — A federal judge in Texas partially granted a discovery request by a Latin American civil rights organization that requests documents pertaining to redistricting and “the history of discrimination in Texas’s elections” from the Texas secretary of state.

/ August 23, 2022

Read the ruling here.

