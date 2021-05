FILE – In this Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 file photo, a waitress holds twelve glasses of beer during the opening of the 186th ‘Oktoberfest’ beer festival in Munich, Germany. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)

BERLIN (AFP) — Germany’s iconic Oktoberfest beer festival will be canceled this year for the second year running due to the pandemic, Bavarian state premier Markus Soeder said Monday.

“In the classic beer tents at the big festivals, social distancing, masks and other measures are practically impossible to implement,” he said after talks with Munich mayor Dieter Reiter.

