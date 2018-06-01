German Prosecutors Make Fresh Bid to Rearrest Puigdemont

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors made a fresh request Friday to have former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont taken into custody pending a ruling on his extradition to Spain.

A court in northern Germany had allowed Puigdemont, Catalonia’s former regional president, to leave jail on bail shortly after he was detained March 25 at Spain’s request.

Spanish authorities have charged him with rebellion and misuse of funds in connection with an unauthorized referendum last year on Catalonia’s independence from Spain.

Schleswig prosecutors said in a statement that they believe Puigdemont poses a flight risk and asked the regional court reimpose extradition detention.

Prosecutors also said they will continue to press for Puigdemont to be extradited on both the misuse of funds and the rebellion charges, arguing that violence which followed the independence vote could be attributed to Puigdemont’s decision to press for the vote.

The Schleswig regional court had earlier questioned whether the rebellion charge is applicable.

“Furthermore, there are no hurdles to extradition,” prosecutors said, adding that the case against Puigdemont didn’t amount to political persecution.

In a separate statement, the court said it was examining the prosecutors’ latest submission but couldn’t confirm whether judges would make a ruling before the end of June.

