Gates Update

WASHINGTON (CN) – Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team said Tuesday that former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates continues to meet with them according to the terms of his plea agreement.

In a one-page joint status report filed Tuesday afternoon, Department of Justice attorney Andrew Weissmann and Gates’ attorney Thomas Green asked for another 90 days to provide the court with an additional update.

Gates pleaded guilty Feb. 23 in federal court in Washington, D.C. to lying to FBI agents and conspiracy against the United States related to lobbying work he did on behalf of a pro-Russian political party in Ukraine.

In his plea agreement, Gates admitted lying when agents asked about a meeting his long-time business associate and one-time Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort had with a member of Congress and a lobbyist.

Gates had said that no discussions of Ukraine took place at the meeting but later acknowledged he had worked with Manafort on a report for Ukrainian leadership that memorialized relevant discussions about Ukraine that took place at the meeting.

Three of Gates’ attorneys asked to withdraw from the case the day Gates lied, and were later terminated from the case.

Upon pleading guilty, Gates agreed to cooperate with Muller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

The May 8 joint status report also notes that a July 10 trial date has been set in Virginia for Manafort, who faces bank and tax fraud charges in the Eastern District of Virginia, and charges of conspiracy, making false statements, conspiracy to launder money and acting as an unregistered foreign agent.

The charges stem from the lobbying work he did with Gates in Ukraine and do not relate to Russian election interference.

