Tuesday, November 8, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service

Galactic securities fraud

BROOKLYN — A federal judge in New York allowed a class-action securities fraud lawsuit to proceed against Virgin Galactic, whose CEO allegedly misled investors about the success of a July 2021 space flight that was found to have substantially deviated from its descent path.

/ November 8, 2022

Read the ruling here.

