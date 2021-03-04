French Astronomers Seek Volunteer Army for Meteorite Hunt

The sky above Vienna as seen through a camera at the Natural History Museum that is part of a meteor-tracking French network called FRIPON, short for Fireball Recovery and InterPlanetary Observation Network. (FRIPON image via Courthouse News)

AGEN, France (AFP) — Space fans in France are being urged to join forces to find an apricot-sized meteorite that fell to Earth last weekend in the southwest of the country.

The rock, estimated to weigh 150 grams (just over 5 ounces), was captured plunging through the atmosphere by cameras at an astronomy education facility in Mauraux falling at exactly 10:43 pm Saturday near Aiguillon, about 62 miles from Bordeaux.

The site is part of the Vigie-Ciel (Sky Watch) project of around 100 cameras in the Fireball Recovery and InterPlanetary Observation Network (FRIPON), which aims to detect and collect the 10 or so meteorites that fall on France each year.

“Meteorites are relics of the solar system’s creation, with the benefit of never being exposed to the elements,” said Mickael Wilmart of the A Ciel Ouvert (Open Sky) astronomy education association that operates the Mauraux observatory.

“A fresh meteorite like this, which fell just a few days ago, hasn’t been altered by the Earth’s environment and therefore contains very precious information for scientists,” he said.

The search is already underway but calls for help have been issued on social media, and posters have been put up in areas where the rock is most likely to have fallen.

But Wilmart acknowledged that the chances of success are slim.

“It’s a bit like searching for a needle in a haystack,” he said.

“We’re really counting on people to look in their gardens, or along the side of the road, they might just stumble on this rock that’s wanted to badly,” he said.

Test camera at an observatory in Paris that is part of network in France to watch the sky and track meteorites. (FRIPON image via Courthouse News)

Test camera at Pic du Midi Observatory that is part of network in France to watch the sky and track meteorites. (FRIPON image via Courthouse News)

© Agence France-Presse