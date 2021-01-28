Fraud Rampant in California Unemployment Office: Audit

Imposters and inmates in California filed unemployment claims using fake names like “Poopy Britches” and in one case assuming the identity of a sitting U.S. senator.

The California Employment Development Department. (Courthouse News photo / Nick Cahill)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Inmates and imposters ran up a $10 billion tab on California taxpayers’ dime during the opening stretches of the pandemic, taking advantage of the state’s dithering and deficient management of its massive unemployment benefit system, according to a new state audit.

With millions of new unemployment claims swamping the system, State Auditor Elaine Howle says the Employment Development Department buckled and issued payments for over four months without first verifying identities. As a result, the audit found that nearly 10% of the $111 billion in unemployment benefits the state paid as of December 2020 were fraudulent, including hundreds of millions to inmates.

In her second scathing audit of the department this week, Howle says the agency didn’t take the fraud threat seriously despite warnings from the federal government, and that deserving claimants are still bearing the impact of the department’s failures.

“The department did not make any substantive changes to its fraud detection practices until late July 2020 — four months after the pandemic‑related shutdowns led to a surge in unemployment insurance claims,” the audit states. “The department may well be using ineffective fraud prevention and detection techniques and delaying payments to legitimate claimants while it puts their claims through additional and unmerited review.”

This is a developing story.