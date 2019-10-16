Fourth Circuit to Rehear Emoluments Suit

WASHINGTON (CN) – The Fourth Circuit Tuesday revived the District of Columbia and Maryland’s emoluments suit against President Donald Trump relating to accusations that the president illegally profited from visitors to his luxury hotel, located just a few blocks from the White House.

The Trump International Hotel has drawn criticism since the beginning of his presidency from constitutional watchdogs, who say that the president is violating the Constitution’s emoluments clauses, which bar him and other officials from accepting gifts from foreign leaders.

The full appeals court announced in a brief order Tuesday that it would rehear the case on Dec. 12, reviving the test of the anti-corruption emoluments provisions.

A three-judge panel unanimously dismissed the case in July, finding that the plaintiffs did not have standing to pursue their case against the president.

“I won a big part of the Deep State and Democrat induced Witch Hunt,” Trump wrote on Twitter following the July dismissal.

In September, the Second Circuit revived another emoluments suit pending against the president, who is also facing a third related suit filed by Congressional Democrats in Washington.

The Fourth Circuit’s decision Tuesday comes as the president faces public scrutiny for conversations with Ukrainian officials that seemingly pressed foreign leaders to lend a hand to the president in exchange for certain policy decisions.