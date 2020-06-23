Fort Bragg, California, Considers Severing Its Ties to Confederate General

(CN) — The majority of people who spoke during a city council meeting in Fort Bragg, California, Monday favored keeping the name of the town despite its connection to a blundering Confederate general.

Several speakers noted that Braxton Bragg, a slave-owning Confederate general who historians agree was one of the worst tactical officers in the American Civil War, never stepped foot in the Northern California outpost situated on a picturesque slice of shore on the Pacific Ocean.

“I’m tired of looking at Bragg’s face, but at the same time, that’s not what Fort Bragg means to me,” said Scott Taleb.

As the country reexamines its history and its orientation to racial justice, the city council held the meeting to decide whether to put an item to change the name of the town on a ballot come November 3,

The reckoning came to the remote stretch of Northern California after the U.S. Army revealed it was deciding whether to change the name of Fort Bragg in North Carolina, a military installation that is also named after the Confederate general.

Despite the glut of speakers who spoke out against the name change, there were also many who said the name tarnishes the image of the small tourist-oriented town.

“They say there is a nonexistent connection to the slaveholding general who betrayed his country, but that is but a threadbare excuse to avoid a genuine reckoning with our history,” said Elias Henderson.

Henderson and others in favor of putting the name change on the ballot further noted that the fort that was established in honor of Bragg also participated in displacing the Native Americans who had lived in the area for centuries.

Several members of the Pomo tribe expressed support for changing the name to something that honored their traditions.

“I don’t agree with the name,” said Javier Silva, a member of the tribe. “There was oppression here, but not because of Braxton Bragg.”

Fort Bragg, California, was named right after the Mexican-American War, which was fought about 12 years before the American Civil War. Horatio G. Gibson, who fought in the Mexican American War, led an expedition into Northern California in 1857 and eventually named a garrison he founded after his former commanding officer — Braxton Bragg.

Daveon Johnson, the only black person to speak during the meeting as of late Monday evening, said he was not in favor of changing the name, saying it would only divide the community and not address the problems of racism.

“Forcing the city to change its name isn’t going to bridge the divide between us,” he said. “We should not engage in this battle that will pull us further apart.”

The city floated a potential compromise that involved rededicating the city after a different Bragg, including an officer in the Union Army that shared the last name.

“I think rededicating it would mean we wouldn’t have to change the name,” said David Gleason, another resident.

The city council will not unilaterally change the name but only consider putting a name change on the ballot. The population of Fort Bragg is about 7,000 people. The greater surrounding community encompasses a population of about 53,000 people but only voters within city limits will be able to vote on this issue should it appear on a ballot.

This is a developing story.