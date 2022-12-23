Friday, December 23, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Foreign US military members settle suit over naturalization

WASHINGTON — A Washington federal judge approved a settlement agreement and awarded $2.75 million in attorney fees and court costs to the foreign nationals who sued the Department of Homeland Security after they served active duty or as Selected Reserve members in order to become U.S. citizens, but whose naturalization applications were allegedly delayed by the Department of Defense.

/ December 23, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...