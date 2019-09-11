Football Star Antonio Brown Accused of Rape in Florida

(CN) – New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown is facing claims that he sexually assaulted and raped his personal trainer, just days after he made headlines for demanding his release from another team.

A 15-page lawsuit filed Tuesday night in Ft. Lauderdale federal court alleges that on multiple occasions Brown exposed himself to his trainer, Britney Taylor, presenting himself as a religious person to “lure her into his world.”

Represented by lead attorney David Haas, Taylor accuses Brown of sexual battery, intentional affliction of emotional distress, false imprisonment and invasion of privacy.

In 2017, Brown allegedly masturbated in front of Taylor without her consent, bragging about the incident to her through text messages and calling Taylor a “weak bitch.” Brown reportedly apologized, convincing Taylor to continue to train him.

“On May 20, 2018, Brown cornered Ms. Taylor, forced her down onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress, and forcibly raped her. Ms. Taylor tried to resist him, but Brown was too strong and physically overpowered her,” the complaint states. “She screamed and cried throughout the entire rape, repeatedly shouting ‘no’ and ‘stop.’ Brown refused and penetrated her.”

The complaint states Taylor first met Brown during her time at Central Michigan University, where she was paired with Brown as his Bible study partner in a Fellowship of Christian Athletes group. After graduating, Taylor began a successful gym, which prompted Brown to reach out to her on Facebook and contract her training services.

Brown would then fly Taylor to various homes and training facilities, allegedly assaulting her on multiple occasions.

On the night of the alleged rape, Taylor says she and Brown were out at a nightclub with another National Football League player not named in the complaint. When they returned to Brown’s home, he cornered her and penetrated her without her consent, according to the lawsuit.

“Devastated and disoriented, she ran into his foyer and collapsed on the ground. No one came to her rescue or to help her in any way. She was completely alone,” the complaint states. “The next day, Ms. Taylor had to return to Brown’s home to retrieve personal belongings before flying back to Memphis. She courageously approached Brown, telling him that they ‘needed to talk about last night.’ He replied, ‘You made me feel like a real rapist.’”

The complaint also states that Taylor has taken a polygraph exam in relation to both alleged incidents, and the test was conducted by “one of the nation’s leading examiners, who previously led the FBI’s polygraph program.”

“The polygraph examination confirmed her completely truthful account that, in June 2017, Brown ejaculated on her without her consent and that, in May 2018, that Brown raped her,” the complaint states.

Brown’s lawyer, Darren Heitner, said in a statement Wednesday morning that his client denies any of the interactions mentioned in the complaint. He says Taylor approached Brown for a $1.6 million investment in her gym and business.

“Mr. Brown’s accuser has continually posted photographs of Mr. Brown on her social media in an effort to financially benefit from his celebrity. Mr. Brown, whose hard work and dedication to his craft has allowed him to rise to the top of his profession, refuses to be the victim of what he believes to be a money grab,” Heitner said. “Again, Mr. Brown denies all of the accuser’s allegations.”

In her own statement Tuesday, Taylor said speaking out against Brown was an incredibly difficult decision. She said she has been able to speak out after finding strength in her faith, family, friends and other victims of sexual assault.

“Speaking out removes the shame that I have felt for the past year and places it on the person responsible for my rape. I will cooperate with the NFL and any other agencies; however, at this time, I respectfully request that the media please respect my privacy,” Taylor said.

In addition to Haas, Taylor is also represented by Emery Celli attorney Jonathan Abady and Tampa lawyer Marshelle Brooks. Neither were available for comment Wednesday.

The lawsuit was filed just three days after Brown demanded his released from the Oakland Raiders after the team voided guaranteed money in his contract. He formally signed with the Patriots on Monday.