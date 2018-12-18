Flynn Heads to Sentencing as Trump Cheers at Sidelines

Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves federal courthouse in Washington on July 10, 2018, following a status hearing. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (CN) – A federal judge will sentence former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn on Tuesday, after the former Defense Intelligence Agency director pleaded guilty last year to lying to the FBI.

Flynn, who served in the Trump White House for less than a month, has been cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election since he entered his plea. His path to sentencing appeared straightforward, with the government recommending a light sentence and possibly no jail time.

That took a turn last week, however, when Flynn accused the FBI of tricking him by encouraging him to appear for a January 2017 interview without an attorney and not informing him that lying to federal agents is a crime.

Replying to Flynn’s allegations in a court filing on Friday, prosecutors still said Flynn warrants leniency at his sentencing, so long as he “continues to accept responsibility for his actions.”

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan unsealed documents Monday night that reveal details of Flynn’s interview with FBI agents. Prosecutors filed the documents with Sullivan last week after Flynn levied the allegations of misconduct in a sentencing memo.

The documents, which are partially redacted, show Flynn’s interactions with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, including texts, phone calls and trips to Russia. According to the statement of offense filed in the case, Flynn lied to the FBI about talks he had with Kislyak and other foreign officials during the transition.

Flynn also lied in official documents filed with the Justice Department about the Turkish government’s involvement with projects his company undertook, according to the statement of offense.

President Donald Trump cheered Flynn on Twitter Tuesday morning, again denying allegations that his campaign had an inappropriate relationship with Russia.

“Good luck today in court to General Michael Flynn,” Trump tweeted. “Will be interesting to see what he has to say, despite tremendous pressure being put on him, about Russian collusion in our great, and obviously, highly successful political campaign. There was no collusion!”

Flynn’s sentencing is set to begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

