Floyd’s Girlfriend Testifies About Their Relationship, Addiction Struggles

Taking the stand Thursday morning, Courteney Ross told jurors about her life with on-again, off-again boyfriend George Floyd and the couple’s fight with opioid addiction.

Witness Courteney Ross testifies Thursday in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin over the death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

MINNEAPOLIS (CN) — The fourth day of testimony in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial for the death of George Floyd turned away from the scene of Floyd’s deadly arrest to his life, with Floyd’s on-and-off girlfriend testifying about their relationship and their struggles with opioid addiction.

Chauvin’s attorney Eric Nelson has maintained throughout the trial that Floyd’s death was caused by his drug use. So have attorneys for the three officers who face aiding-and-abetting charges for their role in the Memorial Day 2020 arrest, which sparked protests and riots around the nation.

Courteney Ross, 45, said that in her three-year relationship with Floyd, he’d been on and off of opioids. He’d gotten addicted, she said, after receiving a prescription for neck, shoulder and back pain.

Ross told the story of how she met Floyd in the lobby of a Salvation Army shelter, where he worked as a security guard.

“I was tired, and had just cleaned up and closed up the shop, and I went to go visit my son’s father,” she said. She wanted to talk about her son’s upcoming birthday, but the father didn’t come down to meet her. “I was pretty upset, and I started kinda fussin’, in the corner of the lobby. And at one point, Floyd came up to me. Floyd has this great, deep, southern voice. Raspy. And he’s like, ‘sis, you OK sis?’ And I wasn’t OK.”

“He said, ‘can I pray with you?’” she added “I was so tired. We’d been through so much, my sons and I. And this kind person, just to come up to me and say ‘can I pray with you,’ when I felt alone in this lobby– it was so sweet at the time. I had lost a lot of faith in God.”

Ross, like many who knew him, called him by his last name.

“That was just Floyd,” she said. “Afterwards, he had asked me who my son’s father was, and I said, we co-parent, and we’re not in a relationship, and that’s when I want to say his voice dropped like two levels,” she continued, smiling a bit.

She said their relationship started shortly afterward. Floyd loved eating out, going to parks and the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden and exploring the city. He lived near Bde Maka Ska, a popular lake for swimming, and had come from Houston not long before.

“Everything was new to him. He made it seem like I was new to my own city,” Ross said.

The pair’s relationship, she said, had highs and lows, and at some points they would take breaks. They’d also each go through periods of sobriety and opioid use, sometimes together, sometimes not.

“Both Floyd and I, our story, it’s a classic story of how many people get addicted to opioids. We both suffered from chronic pain. Mine was in my neck and his was in his back. We both have prescriptions. But, um, after prescriptions that were filled– we got addicted, and tried, really hard, to break that addiction many times,” she said.

“Addiction, in my opinion, is a lifelong struggle,” she added. “It’s something that we dealt with every day. It’s not something that just kind of comes and goes.”

In the days after Floyd’s mother died, she said, his demeanor changed. “He seemed kind of like a shell of himself. Like he was broken– he seemed so sad. He didn’t have the same kind of bounce that he had. He was devastated. He loves his mom, so much. And I knew that. He talked about her all the time.”

He called his mother “mama,” Ross said — a name that he also used for her. It’s unclear which of the two women Floyd was calling for in his last moments, if not both. “It was different, the way he said it,” she said.

In this image from body cam video, Minneapolis police officers attempt to remove George Floyd from a vehicle on May 25, 2020. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

Nelson pounced on that in cross-examination, along with the couple’s history of drug use. When they couldn’t buy opioids like Oxycontin or Oxycodone from someone with a prescription, Ross said, they sometimes turned to black-market sources. Morries Hall and Shawanda Hill, who were with Floyd on the day of his death, had sold him drugs in the past.

Hall filed a motion Wednesday to quash a subpoena for his testimony, notifying the court that he would invoke the Fifth Amendment if asked to testify. Christopher Martin, a Cup Foods employee, testified on Wednesday that Hall tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill in the store before police arrived.

Nelson questioned Ross extensively on some pills she told FBI and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents she believed Floyd had bought from Hall. Sometime in March, she said, Floyd had brought her pills that were different from the usual opioids she used. “I was up all night,” she said, and kind of “jittery.”

While Nelson never explicitly drew the connection, toxicology reports have revealed that Floyd had fentanyl, a powerful opiate, and methamphetamine in his system when he died. Nelson also asked about a period in which Floyd was hospitalized early in May for what Ross said she later learned was an overdose.

Ross left the stand and the court took a break before turning to Seth Bravinder, one of the two paramedics who took Floyd away from 38th Street and Chicago Avenue on May 25.

Bravinder spent his time on the stand walking step by step through a call he and his partner received to 38th and Chicago that evening. They’d initially been dispatched on a low-urgency “code 2” call for a bleeding mouth, he said, but it was upgraded to a full lights-and-sirens “code 3” call about a minute later.

Upon arrival, he said, he parked the ambulance and waited for his partner to check Floyd’s pulse and pupils. Chauvin was still on Floyd’s neck, he testified.

Finding no pulse, Bravinder said, the paramedics determined that Floyd was unconscious and in cardiac arrest. They took him from the street, cradling his head, and trundled him into the ambulance. Officer Thomas Lane joined them in the back of the ambulance, he said, while they worked their way to a second location.

That decision to leave the scene became a major focus of cross-examination. Nelson has used cross-examination for several of the state’s witnesses to paint an image of an unruly, angry crowd disrupting Chauvin’s work and potentially endangering him.

Bravinder acknowledged that the crowd was one factor in the paramedics’ decision to drive Floyd a few blocks away, but not the only one.

“That was a part of it, yes,” he said. Other factors included equipment and backup.

“All of our equipment at that point was in the truck for resuscitating the patient,” he added. “We also didn’t have Minneapolis Fire there yet, and they work with us on critical patients.”

An off-duty Minneapolis firefighter on the scene, Genevieve Hanson, testified Tuesday that she’d been concerned when the fire department didn’t arrive. The nearest fire station, on 38th Street and 4th Avenue, is less than a mile away from Cup Foods. Firefighters eventually reached the ambulance to assist with resuscitation.

That help, Bravinder said, wasn’t enough to resuscitate Floyd. After dosing him with epinephrine and sodium bicarbonate, they took him to Hennepin County Medical Center, the city’s largest hospital. As far as he knew, he said, Floyd’s pulse never returned during that time.

Floyd was eventually pronounced dead at that hospital at 9:25 p.m., 58 minutes after Bravinder and his partner arrived on the scene.

Bravinder’s testimony concluded with a few questions from each side about paramedics’ handling of potentially dangerous situations and drug overdoses. Nelson alluded to Hennepin EMS’s controversial use of ketamine to subdue some patients, and asked if drug overdose patients sometimes became violent after resuscitation. Bravinder confirmed both.

Assistant Attorney General Erin Eldridge asked about what Bravinder’s partner saw in Floyd’s pupils. Opioid overdoses, Bravinder confirmed, usually cause pupils to severely contract. Nelson was quick to point out that methamphetamine often dilates them. Bravinder said he’d never seen Floyd’s pupils, and that while his partner had likely reported their size to him, he didn’t remember what the result was.

Bravinder was dismissed soon after. Testimony is expected to resume Thursday afternoon.