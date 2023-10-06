Florida trans rights

Friday, October 6, 2023
Friday, October 6, 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — A federal court in Florida denied trans women’s requested restraining order that would have kept the state from enforcing a law regulating use of public restrooms during their visit to Florida for a march for trans rights. The group did not name an official policy or laws that are causing them harm, nor that they would likely succeed on the merits.

