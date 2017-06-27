Florida Man Gets Five Years for Illicit Bitcoin Transactions

(CN) – A Tampa, Florida man was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison on Tuesday for helping criminals process illegal bitcoin transactions.

Before the sentencing, U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan rebuked a sobbing Anthony Murgio for using a “pyramid of lies” to further his enterprise.

Murgio pleaded guilty earlier to federal charges earlier this year, as his his father, a former Palm Beach County, Florida school board member.

Prosecutors said Murgio processed more than $10 million in illegal bitcoin transactions from April 2013 through July 2015.

