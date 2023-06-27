Florida Christian school asks 11th Circuit to overturn ruling against pre-game prayer

The Atlanta-based appeals court will decide how a new Florida law allowing prayer before football games will impact the school’s long-running dispute with an athletic association.

ATLANTA (CN) – A Florida student-athlete rule-making organization violated the First Amendment when it prevented a Tampa Christian school from offering prayers over a loudspeaker before a championship football game, an attorney for the school told a panel of the 11th Circuit on Tuesday.

Rather than disputing the underlying facts of the case, an attorney for the nonprofit Florida High School Athletic Association instead told the court that the issue may be moot thanks to a new state law allowing for such prayers.

That law, H.B. 225, changed the make-up of the association's governing board and permits two minutes of opening remarks (including prayers) before events. It also bars the athletic association from controlling, monitoring or reviewing the content of opening remarks. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis signed the law last month.

Even still, attorneys for the school argued the association needs to adopt new policies to ensure the school can offer prayers should its team end up in the championships again. That's because the association had justified the “prayer ban” as required by the First Amendment's establishment clause, which overrides state law, they said.

Unless the association officially revokes its position, the new state law does not ensure legal relief for the school, argued Jesse Panuccio, a lawyer with the firm Boies Schiller & Flexner who is representing the school.

“That is a constitutional judgment that they’ve come to and that would override any state law according to them,” Panuccio said. “As far as we can tell, the prayer ban is still in place.”

Tuesday's hearing marked the case’s second appearance before the Atlanta-based appeals court in its seven-year litigation history. The 11th Circuit previously overturned a lower court’s decision partially dismissing the school’s claims.

A Florida federal judge last year ruled in favor of the association in the lawsuit filed by Cambridge Christian School. In its original suit, the school had sued for alleged First Amendment violations after it was denied a request to broadcast a prayer before a 2015 state championship football game. Undeterred, student athletes on both teams prayed together at the 50-yard line before the game — though the prayer was not broadcast over the PA system.

Ruling on those arguments last year, U.S. District Judge Charlene Honeywell, an Obama appointee, found that pre-game speech over a public-address system at a state-hosted game qualifies as government speech.

Honeywell found that the association’s restrictions on speech delivered over the PA system were “reasonable and appropriate.” The judge pointed out that the state-organized game was hosted by the association — a state actor — and that the PA system was part of the government-owned stadium.

Attorneys for the athletic association have argued that the decision to reject the school’s request was motivated by the belief that broadcasting the prayers would have violated the establishment clause, which provides for a degree of separation between church and state.

The school has latched on this reasoning, arguing that even with the new Florida law, this interpretation of federal law could still affect pre-game prayers.

The association has pushed back on this. “There is no longer any imminent or impending threat of injury to the school,” said Daniel Mahfood, an attorney with Holland & Knight who is representing the association. “If a school wants to say a prayer, by law they now have that right.”

In court on Tuesday, Senior U.S. Circuit Judge Ed Carnes questioned Mahfood about the association's policies, asking why his client still had not formally retracted or at least issued a clarification for rules on pre-game prayers.

“Maybe the association will come out with a statement. They haven’t yet. But our judgment was that it’s not necessary, that the statute is clear,” Mahfood replied.

The only way the school could continue claiming a legal injury, he argued, is by speculating that the association will not enforce the law. He stressed the association functions as a state actor and was entitled to the "presumption" that it would follow the U.S. constitution and other laws.

The panel on Tuesday did not indicate when it would issue its latest decision in the case. Carnes, a George H.W. Bush appointee, was joined on the panel by U.S. Circuit Judge Britt Grant, a Donald Trump appointee, and Senior U.S. Circuit Judge Gerald Tjoflat, a Gerald Ford appointee.