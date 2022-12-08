Thursday, December 8, 2022 | Back issues
Fleecer Mountain logging approved

MISSOULA, Mon. — A federal court in Montana dissolved an injunction against the Fleecer Mountains logging project, the problems with which have been addressed by the federal government after it analyzed how it may impact local lynx populations and their habitats.

