Thursday, December 8, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Fixer upper

Joanna and Chip Gaines, hosts of the TV show "Fixer Upper" are being sued by literary agency Vigiliano Associates for failing to pay commissions on a five-book deal.

/ December 7, 2022
(Birgit Böllinger/Pixabay via Courthouse News)

Click here to read the complaint.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...