Fifth Circuit overturns law keeping guns from subjects of domestic violence restraining orders.

NEW ORLEANS — The Fifth Circuit overturned the conviction of a man for firearm possession while under a domestic violence restraining order. Though he has been involved in five prior shootings, including when he shot into the air after his friend’s credit card was declined at a Whataburger, last year’s Supreme Court Bruen ruling requires the court to look for historic precedent to such suspensions of Second Amendment rights, and the Fifth Circuit finds the government’s offered evidence lacking.
