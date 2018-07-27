Feds Say 1,000 Migrant Families Face Deportation

SAN DIEGO – A Justice Department attorney revealed Friday afternoon that 1,000 families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border face immediate deportation once a court-ordered stay on removal proceedings is lifted.

Justice Department attorney Scott Stewart told U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw there are 1,000 families with “executable” orders of removal, whose cases had been considered by an immigration judge and were unsuccessful. Many of those families had been released from custody upon reunification but will be immediately subject to deportation when Sabraw lifts a stay on removal proceedings.

Nearly 400 of the families with “executable” orders of removal are in custody and will likely be among the first deported, although government attorneys could not tell Sabraw if the families have been given deportation dates.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

