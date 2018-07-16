Feds Ordered to Stop Deporting Reunited Families

SAN DIEGO (CN) – A federal judge on Monday ordered the federal government to halt deportations of families separated at the border immediately after reuniting them.

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw of the Southern District of California agreed to the American Civil Liberties Union’s request to stay pending deportations of reunited families until at least July 23.

The ACLU made the request after reports over the weekend that families and children were immediately deported after being reunified, without giving them any time to decide whether to pursue asylum or other legal options to remain in the United States.

Sabraw is presiding over a class action brought by the ACLU over the separation of over 2,000 minors from their parents. The judge has ordered the government to reunite all children over age five with their families by July 26.

An earlier order by Sabraw directing the government to reunite all children under age five with their parents was not carried out completely by Sabraw’s deadline.

A government attorney could not tell Sabraw during Monday’s status conference how many families have so far been reunited but said the court would be updated with the figure as soon as possible.

