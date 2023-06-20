Feds expand food assistance in Guam typhoon recovery

The island was hit by a major storm last month that caused millions of dollars in damage.

(CN) — The federal government is temporarily expanding eligibility for food assistance to Guamanians affected by Typhoon Mawar.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that the island’s residents would be eligible for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Officials estimated that about 29,000 households that wouldn’t otherwise be eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program might qualify under the disaster program, which has different income limits and disaster-related expenses.

“USDA is committed to making sure that those affected by Super Typhoon Mawar get the food they need,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a press release. “Helping residents of Guam get back on their feet is a top priority, and we will continue working to expedite access to USDA’s nutrition assistance programs.”

To qualify for the program, a household must live or work in a disaster area and be affected by the storm, among other requirements. Households will receive one month of benefits that can be used for groceries. The application process will be open for six days starting Tuesday.

Guam, one of the U.S.’s five inhabited territories, is home to about 168,000 people. The Pacific island was one of many hit by the typhoon in May, which killed at least six people in the region and caused millions of dollars in damage. Some areas remain without power.

President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for the island on May 25.

The military, which has bases spanning 39,000 acres on the island, has been providing assistance for cleanup efforts since the storm hit.

In response to the storm, the USDA previously waived certification and reporting requirements for existing SNAP recipients for six months and extended existing benefits.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency, which expanded flexibility to meet health care needs on the island. The agency deployed more than 45 emergency response management personnel to help with recovery efforts.

“We will do all we can to assist Guam with responding to the health impacts of Typhoon Mawar,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a press release. “We are working closely with territorial health authorities, as well as our federal partners, and stand ready to provide additional public health and medical support.”