Federal judge rejects challenge to Connecticut assault weapons ban

NEW HAVEN (CT) — A federal judge in Connecticut on Thursday rejected a gun advocacy group’s motion to temporarily bar enforcement of several restrictions passed in the wake of the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting, and ruled the laws are likely constitutional.

The National Association for Gun Rights sued state officials in federal court last year to overturn Connecticut’s landmark 2013 gun control law, and sought a preliminary injunction to block enforcement of the state’s ban on assault weapons and any firearm magazine capable of holding more than ten rounds of ammunition.

U.S. District Judge Janet Arterton determined that gun owners’ 2nd Amendment rights are likely not violated by the state’s prohibitions on large-capacity magazines and automatic and semiautomatic assault weapons such as the popular AR-15 type rifle, because such military-style firearms regulated by the laws are not generally bought or used for self-defense and are “disproportionately dangerous to the public.”

“Plaintiffs’ proposed ownership of assault weapons and LCMs is not protected by the Second Amendment because they have not demonstrated that the specific assault weapons and LCMs in the challenged statutes are commonly sought out, purchased, and used for self-defense,” the Clinton-appointed judge wrote in a 67-page opinion published Thursday.

“Although this failure alone would have been fatal to plaintiffs’ claim, defendants have submitted persuasive evidence that assault weapons and LCMs are more often sought out for their militaristic characteristics than for self-defense, that these characteristics make the weapons disproportionately dangerous to the public based on their increased capacity for lethality, and that assault weapons and LCMs are more often used in crimes and mass shootings than in self-defense,” Arterton wrote.

Arterton’s ruling means Connecticut’s law will remain in effect while the lawsuit proceeds in court.

The state's Constitution requires universal background checks to purchase firearms or ammunition and bans the sale of certain firearms, such as the AR-15 and other military-style weapons.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong applauded the ruling as an affirmation of the constitutionality of the firearms prohibition.

“Connecticut’s assault weapon and large capacity magazine bans are constitutional, lawful, lifesaving, and broadly supported,” he wrote in a statement Thursday. “We will not allow gun industry lobbyists from outside our state to come here and jeopardize the safety of our children and communities.”

Hannah Hill, executive director for the National Foundation for Gun Rights called the ruling “an outrageous slap in the face to law-abiding gun owners and the Constitution alike,” and said the organization looks forward to “seeing this ruling ultimately shredded as the nonsense it is” on appeal.

“We’re used to seeing crazy judicial acrobatics to reason the Second Amendment into oblivion, but this ruling is extreme even for leftist courts. Judge Arterton’s ruling essentially calls law-abiding gun owners liars, saying you can’t just take their word that they own their guns for self-defense purposes,” Hill said on Thursday evening.

The National Association for Gun Rights has said that victory on appeal before the Second Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals would establish legal precedent throughout the entire circuit, including New York and Vermont.

Connecticut quickly passed the laws in question — prohibiting possession of semiautomatic assault guns and large-capacity magazines — after a lone gunman in Newtown, Conn., brutally shot and killed 20 first graders and six adults on Dec. 14, 2012.

Prior to the shooting, the state boasted regulations that closely tracked the federal assault-weapons ban, which included a two-prong test for prohibiting semiautomatic weapons.

While previous attempts to overturn the laws have failed in court, the National Association for Gun Rights and a Connecticut gun owner sued the state in September 2022 after a new ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court broadly expanded gun rights and triggered a spate of rulings upending other longstanding restrictions on firearms.

The challenge named Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont as a defendant, along with Connecticut's Chief State’s Attorney and the Hartford Judicial District State's Attorney.

Last year, families of Sandy Hook victims reached a $73 million settlement with gunmaker Remington over the marketing of the Bushmaster assault rifle used by Adam Lanza in the 2012 elementary school massacre.