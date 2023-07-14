RNC suit against Google over Gmail on thin ice

The RNC claims Google deliberately sent its emails to spam folders because of its political views.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — A federal judge on Thursday indicated he’ll likely dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Republican National Convention against Google, rejecting claims the internet giant deliberately sent the group’s emails to spam folders.

Additionally, U.S. District Judge Daniel J. Calabretta questioned whether the RNC has standing to sue since it isn’t Google’s customer — the end user is.

In its lawsuit filed this past October, the RNC accuses Google of viewpoint discrimination.

“This case is about a market-dominant communications firm unlawfully discriminating against the Republican National Committee by throttling its email messages because of the RNC’s political affiliation and views,” the party says in its lawsuit.

“To effectively reach and grow its community, the RNC takes great pains to ensure that every email it sends is to someone who requested it. Nevertheless, Google has relegated millions of RNC emails en masse to potential donors’ and supporters’ spam folders during pivotal points in election fundraising and community building.”

Attorneys for the RNC argued that in the months before the 2022 midterm election, emails from the RNC suddenly and frequently were diverted from their intended recipients — people who had opted to get these emails — to spam folders. Additionally, this diversion occurred at the end of each month, which is the most successful time of the RNC’s fundraising efforts.

RNC officials spoke with Google over nine months about the issue and refuted each explanation it was offered. Ultimately, Google stopped the conversation.

“It did seem that this was a problem specific to Google,” said the RNC's attorney Michael Columbo.

Judge Calabretta gently pushed back, saying that nine months was a long time to pursue a conversation. Additionally, he referenced what was described as an A/B test — two emails sent by the RNC that were virtually identical. One went to the spam folder and the other to a regular inbox.

If discrimination was occurring, the judge questioned, both should have gone to spam.

Calabretta also noted a study in which the author states Google isn’t intentionally discriminating and that instead the emails’ destination is the result of a spam filter.

Thomas McCarthy, an attorney also representing the RNC, listed the allegations he said built his case. He cited the nine-month conversation with Google that ended in silence, and the emails hitting spam folders on a recurring basis in advance of an election. McCarthy also pointed to the lack of any other email service sending the RNC’s emails to spam.

“It’s the whole story,” he said.

Google attorney Michael Huston said his client “vehemently” denies that its email spam filter discriminates. He noted one of the RNC’s arguments — that the spam emails only occurred on particular days at the end of the month and did so regardless of content.

“I just don’t think that that passes the smell test,” he said of the RNC’s case, also noting Google has no idea when the RNC does its fundraising.

As for the study Calabretta cited, Huston said out of over 100 accounts examined, only 34 of them were Gmail accounts.

“That’s an exceedingly small sample,” he added. “The statistical utility of that study needs to be taken into account.”

The judge said he will issue a ruling soon.