WASHINGTON — Attorney General Merrick Garland reinstated a moratorium on federal executions Thursday night, pending a Justice Department review of policies and procedures.

The announcement is nearly identical to one put in place by former President Barack Obama and lifted soon thereafter by former President Donald Trump, who carried out 13 federal executions in six months, the most that country has seen in 120 years.

Records from the Death Penalty Information Center show that there are 46 men on federal death row, and no women.