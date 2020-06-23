Far From Virus, Swedish Eatery Serves Just One Guest

“Bord för en” is a solo dining experience where a rope-operated basket brings a three-course meal to a table and chair in the middle of a Swedish field. No waiter. No other guests.

STOCKHOLM (AFP) — With the coronavirus making social distancing de rigueur, a Swedish couple have opened a restaurant that serves one diner in an empty field, and the meal swoops to the table by zipline.

Aptly named “Bord for en,” or “Table for One,” the unique al fresco eatery allows patrons to “let their worries go,” long enough to enjoy a meal, the restaurateurs told AFP.

“It’s nice to just for once not think about ‘Oh, am I going to catch the virus now?’ ‘Am I being a risk to anyone else?'”, says Linda Karlsson, 36, who hatched the idea with husband Rasmus Persson in Sweden’s western Varmland province.

At a table set with a white linen tablecloth, David Nordstrom — who came by bicycle from Karlstad, 31 miles away — savors his three-course meal in the wide-open wilderness.

On the menu: Seaweed caviar on Swedish-style hash browns with smetana, yellow carrot ginger puree and sweet corn croquettes, and ginned blueberries with iced buttermilk for dessert.

All delivered on a zipline that runs from the couple’s kitchen window.

“I hadn’t eaten food outside my apartment since early March. I wanted to get out of my voluntary quarantine and leave the city,” Nordstrom, the spot’s first customer, told AFP.

As he dined, a butterfly circled the table and a hawk soared high above.

Guests set the price

The idea was born when Linda’s parents, who are in a risk group, came for a visit.

“It was a windy day” in March, she recalled. “They came by and we said, ‘You need to go around the house,’ and we had put this nice table up with nice tableware, a nice linen cloth and two chairs.”

“We served them through the kitchen window and they really enjoyed it. We were able to … spend time with them and it was safe, and we thought that maybe we should make this available for everybody.”

The couple opened their establishment on May 10 and are fully booked through August 1 when they will close.

They offer a set menu, but guests decide how much they want to pay for it.

Rasmus, a former chef turned freelance radio host, and Linda, a former waitress who is now a production company executive, work their normal jobs during the day before opening the restaurant at the end of the afternoon.

In Sweden, which has made headlines for its softer approach to the new coronavirus and has reported more than 5,100 Covid-19 deaths, most restaurants have remained open throughout the pandemic.

