Fake arsonist guilty of fraud

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota man who set his own garage on fire to collect insurance money and GoFundMe donations, falsely staging the scene so it appeared that Antifa and Black Lives Matter activists had committed the arson, pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges.

/ October 11, 2022

