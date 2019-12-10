Exxon Ruled Not Guilty in Fraud Suit Over Climate Change

MANHATTAN (CN) – A judge found oil colossus Exxon not guilty of fraud Tuesday, saying the New York attorney general had failed to prove it lied to investors over the real impact of climate change.

“Nothing in this opinion is intended to absolve ExxonMobil from responsibility for contributing to climate change through the emission of greenhouse gases in the production of its fossil fuel products,” Justice Barry Ostrager of the Manhattan Supreme Court wrote in his 55-page ruling. “ExxonMobil does not dispute either that its operations produce greenhouse gases or that greenhouse gases contribute to climate change. But ExxonMobil is in the business of producing energy, and this is a securities fraud case, not a climate change case.”