Exploding vape

EL PASO, Texas — A Texas appeals court reversed a state court’s decision to not exercise jurisdiction over the South Korean manufacturer of lithium-ion battery cells that were in a Texas smoker’s vaping device when it exploded in his pocket, causing severe burns. “Texas has great interest in exercising jurisdiction over those who commit torts in the state.”

/ October 7, 2022

Read the ruling here.

