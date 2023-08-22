Experian to pay

Tuesday, August 22, 2023
SANTA ANA, Calif. — Experian agreed to pay $650,000 in penalties and to begin informing email recipients that they may opt-out of future emails from the consumer credit reporting firm as part of a settlement with the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission.

