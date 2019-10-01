Ex-Rep. Collins Pleads Guilty in Stock-Tips Case

MANHATTAN (CN) – The first member of Congress to endorse Donald Trump as the Republican Party’s candidate for president pleaded guilty Tuesday in an insider trading case.

Collins, 69, pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit securities fraud and a false statements count. As laid out in the 11-count indictment federal prosecutors brought last year, the Republican from western New York had tipped friends and family about failed clinical testing of a multiple sclerosis drug developed by Innate Immunotherapeutics, an Australian biotechnology company for which the congressman was a board member.

Details in the indictment suggested that Collins made at least one of his illegal tips at the White House Congressional Picnic, helping his son, Cameron Collins, to avoid more than $570,000 losses after he sold 1.39 million shares of Innate. Stephen Zarsky, the father of the son’s fiancée at the time, meanwhile avoided $143,000 in losses.

“I was shocked,” Collin said, referring to the fact that the clinical trial of the drug failed. “I was devastated by the news.“

“I was in a very emotional state, and I called my son Cameron,” he added.

Collins was first elected to represent New York’s 27th district in 2013. The area is heavily Republican and gave Collins a fourth term despite his indictment this past November.

Governor Andrew Cuomo must now schedule a special election for a candidate to take Collins’ seat after his resignation took effect this morning during a brief session of Congress.

The most serious of the charges against Collins carries a potential prison term of up to 20 years. Collins is forbidden by the terms of his plea deal from appealing a sentence below 4.75 years.

This story is developing…