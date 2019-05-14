Ex-Partner of Stan Lee Hit With Elder Abuse Charges

Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee at Phoenix Comicon in 2014. (Gage Skidmore/Wikipedia)

LOS ANGELES (CN) – A man who claimed to be the late comic book legend Stan Lee’s business partner has been charged with multiple counts of elder abuse in a Los Angeles criminal court, nearly a year after Lee filed a restraining order against the man.

This past June, the co-creator of Marvel Comics’ Spider-Man, X-Men and many more superheroes accused Keya Morgan, real name Keyrash Mazhari, took advantage of Lee’s age, impaired vision and poor memory. Lee claimed Morgan moved him out of his longtime home and isolated him from his family and friends.

In the application for a restraining order, it was revealed Morgan was being investigated for elder abuse by the Los Angeles Police Department. He was arrested on the suspicion of filing a false police report after he called 911 stating that burglars had broken into his home, according to court records.

Detectives say a security guard outside Morgan’s home told Morgan county officials and police were conducting a welfare check on Lee and investigating claims of elder abuse. Morgan was arrested and later released on $20,000 bail.

This past August, a judge ordered Morgan to stay away from Lee and Lee’s family. Lee died this past November in LA at the age of 95.

But the case did not end with Lee’s death: On May 10, authorities filed five counts of elder abuse against Morgan and an arrest warrant in the amount of $300,000 was issued, according to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Superior Court.

Morgan is charged with “false imprisonment of an elder or a dependent adult by the use of violence, menace, fraud, or deceit,” though the docket does not state any victim’s name. But it does say the suspected crimes took place on June 8, 2018, a few days after Lee filed for the restraining order.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office declined to comment and an email sent to Morgan’s attorney was not immediately answered.

It was unclear if Morgan has been arrested at this time.

Like this: Like Loading...