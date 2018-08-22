Ex-Brazilian Soccer Boss Faces Sentencing on FIFA Fraud

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (CN) – A federal judge will sentence the 86-year-old former boss of Brazilian soccer Wednesday morning for his role in the global FIFA corruption scandal.

Jose Maria Marin was convicted Dec. 22, 2017, after a rollicking weeks-long, millionaire-studded trial. Found guilty on six of seven counts, including money laundering, racketeering and wire fraud conspiracy, Marin is the first convicted trial defendant to be sentenced in the case.

Along with his two co-defendants, former Peruvian soccer head Manuel Burga and former Paraguayan boss Juan Angel Napout, Marin was accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes in exchange for the lucrative media and marketing rights of soccer matches.

All pleaded not guilty, making them the only indicted FIFA officials who fought the charges against them after they were extradited to Brooklyn. Napout was also convicted in December, while Burga was acquitted of all charges. The convictions marked a victory for U.S. prosecutors who brought a sweeping indictment two years ago against more than 40 people on similar charges.

In a sentencing memorandum for Marin submitted earlier this month, prosecutors demanded 10 years.

“Marin did more than just agree to receive the payments; he in fact received millions of dollars in illicit bribes,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Sam Nitze wrote for the prosecution, stating the evidence at trial proved Marin had collected over $3.3 million in all — and used it to live an opulent lifestyle.

Nitze wrote that Marin, in his own sentencing memo, disputed the amount he actually received in bribes. But Marin’s memo was filed under seal Aug. 10 and had not yet been unsealed before Wednesday’s hearing.

“Marin did not hesitate to spend his ill-gotten gains,” Nitze continued in his memo. “The debit card statements for his Firelli [shell company] account alone reflect hundreds of thousands of dollars in lavish purchases. For instance … Marin spent over $150,000 from his Firelli account, including over $20,000 at Hermes in Paris, $50,000 at Bulgari in Las Vegas, and over $10,000 at Chanel in New York.”

Declining to issue a comment Tuesday, Marin’s attorney Charles Stillman of Ballard Spahr said their “remarks will be in open court tomorrow.”

Before and during the trial, which began in November, all three defendants were out on bond — Marin on $15 million. He had been living under house arrest in Trump Tower since 2015.

The day of the verdict, both Napout and Marin were remanded to prison by U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen and almost immediately taken into custody in the courtroom by plainclothes marshals. They spent the entirety of the 2018 men’s World Cup — won by France last month — in prison.

In remanding the executives despite their attorneys’ protests, Judge Chen remarked that they both “vast amounts of wealth at their disposal.”

“I come back to age, I come back to health,” said Marin’s attorney Stillman in court months ago.

Marin is taking medications for depression and hypertension, Stillman said. “At his age, he’s not going to live life on the run,” he added.

But in their sentencing memo, prosecutors noted Marin had “lived an active lifestyle” and globe-trotted prior to his arrest.

“The goals of sentencing would not be served by allowing a criminal to enjoy the fruits of his crimes until he deems himself too old to pay the consequences,” wrote Nitze.

Marin’s attorneys sought during trial to characterize him as somewhat of a clueless bystander to the corruption rife among FIFA executives. Stillman described his client as someone who was “on the field but not in the game” when it came to the widespread bribes.

Marin may have belonged to Team FIFA, said Stillman, but he was “kind of like the youngster standing off to the side picking up daisies, looking around, while the others are running full steam ahead.”

Such characterizations ultimately failed, however, to sway the jury.

Meanwhile in the government’s sentencing memo, Nitze said Marin’s particular position in the soccer world created a strong need for deterrence.

Brazil is “a country in which soccer holds a special place in the national culture and which wields special influence in the sport owing to the success of Brazilian soccer players and the size of the Brazilian economy,” Nitze wrote. “Marin continued the corruption of one of the most important soccer organizations in the world, out of greed, and to date has expressed no remorse for his conduct.”

During jury selection for the Napout, Marin and Burga trial, nearly all prospective jurors said they had seen a banner held outside the courthouse held by two men. It read, in all capital red letters: “USA help us to arrest the corrupt Brazilians of our soccer administration/jail on them!”

That same sign was back in front of the courthouse this week, making appearances each day before Marin’s sentencing.

Before his three-year stint as president of the Brazilian football confederation, Marin was a professional soccer player himself, spending two years as a striker for Sao Paolo. He also served as a lawyer, a state deputy and later governor of Sao Paolo, Brazil. According to Nitze, Marin’s net worth is over $14 million.

Other FIFA executives have cooperated with the government, await sentencing or are serving time. In October, Hector Trujillo got eight months for wire fraud, while Costas Takkas earned 15 months for racketeering conspiracy and other charges.

Manuel Burga went back to Peru after his acquittal, and, according to the Peruvian sports website depor.com, was spotted taking in a soccer game in the national stadium earlier this month. Napout, convicted of racketeering and wire fraud conspiracy, is set to be sentenced next week.

