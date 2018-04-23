EU Trade Chief Says Merkel, Macron Will Push Trump On Steel

BRUSSELS (AP) — The EU’s trade chief says that German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron will press U.S. President Donald Trump this week to exempt the 28-member bloc permanently from U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs.

Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said the EU will be ready to hit back with measures of its as of next month if the punitive tariffs are imposed.

The United States and the EU are holding high-level talks to address the issue but Malmstrom insisted Washington should not count on any concessions from the EU.

She said: “We expect an unconditional and permanent exception.”

Macron arrives in Washington on Monday while Merkel travels on Thursday.

