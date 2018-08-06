Resurrected Nuclear Sanctions Against Iran Set to Take Hold

WASHINGTON (CN) – President Trump signed an executive order Monday restoring nuclear-related sanctions on Iran that the Obama administration had suspended as part of the landmark Iran nuclear deal.

The restored sanctions will take effect on Tuesday and will target Iran’s automotive and precious-metals sectors, as well as Iranian currency, the White House said.

Known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action when it was signed in 2015, the multination Iran nuclear deal was also endorsed by Russia, France, China and the United Kingdom. All of the countries agreed to lift economic sanctions from Iran in exchange for its commitment to halting its nuclear weapons program.

Trump made his opposition to the deal a focal point of his presidential campaign, however, and he formally removed the United States from it on May. On Monday, the president said Iran’s aggression in the Middle East has only increased in the wake of the agreement.

“As we continue applying maximum economic pressure on the Iranian regime, I remain open to reaching a more comprehensive deal that addresses the full range of the regime’s malign activities, including its ballistic missile program and its support for terrorism,” Trump said in a statement. “The United States welcomes the partnership of likeminded nations in these efforts.”

A day earlier, on the way back from an Association of Southeast Asian Nations meeting in Singapore, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo told reporters on Air Force One that the administration is hopeful of striking a way, but that doing so would involve Iran undertaking “enormous change.”

“They’ve got to behave like a normal country. That’s the ask. It’s pretty simple,” Pompeo said. “And so we think most other countries – everyone with whom I spoke understands that they need to behave normally, and they understand that this is a country that threatens them.”

European foreign ministers meanwhile have expressed regret about the move.

Noting that the International Atomic Energy Agency has repeatedly confirmed Iran’s compliance to date, European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said the EU remains committed to the deal.

“The European Union is determined to preserve it,” Mogherini said in a statement. “We expect the rest of the international community to continue to do its part to guarantee that it continues to be fully implemented, for the sake of our own collective security.”

Mogherini also noted that the deal is not bilateral. As such, he said no single country can unilaterally terminate it.

After the U.S. restores sanctions this week, it will target Iran’s energy sector and its central bank with second round of sanctions set to take effect on Nov. 4.

According to an Aug. 6 memo outlining the consequences of restoring sanctions, the Iranian American Council said the move could undermine international efforts to continue abiding by the terms of the deal.

The failure of other nations to live up to the terms of the deal could prompt Iran to abandon part or all of the limitations the deal imposed on its nuclear program, the council said.

“This move is a dangerous gambit that pits the U.S. in opposition to the rest of the world – including the U.S.’s closest partners and allies – and risks reinvigorating nuclear proliferation efforts in Iran,” the memo said.

