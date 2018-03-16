EU Publishes List of US Products That Could Face Duties

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has published a list of U.S. products it plans to introduce duties on if the 28-nation bloc is not exempted from President Donald Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs.

The EU’s executive Commission on Friday gave European industry stakeholders 10 days to object if they believe any products targeted for “rebalancing” tariffs would hurt their business.

Trump announced last week that he was imposing tariffs of 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on aluminum, but he temporarily exempted big steel producers Canada and Mexico — provided they agree to renegotiate a North American trade deal to his satisfaction.

The EU believes it too should be exempted and rejects Trump’s assertion that the tariffs are needed for national security and are simply protectionist measures.

