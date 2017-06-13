EU to Launch Action Against 3 Countries Over Refugee Plan

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission says it is launching legal action against the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland for failing to take in refugees under a legally binding sharing plan agreed by the European Union.

The Commission said Tuesday in a statement that it has repeatedly urged the three countries to relocate refugees or at least pledge to do so.

But it said they have not taken action “in breach of their legal obligations,” and that it “has decided to launch infringement procedures” on Wednesday.

The scheme to share 160,000 refugees in overwhelmed Italy and Greece among other European countries over two years was endorsed in September 2015 by a qualified majority vote.

The Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland have until Wednesday to change their minds.

Like this: Like Loading...