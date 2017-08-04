EU Blacklists Six Russians Over Turbines to Crimea

(CN) – European lawmakers on Friday added six Russian entities to a sanctions list for their roles in transferring gas turbines to the disputed territory of Crimea.

In a statement, the Council of the European Union noted the EU does not recognize Russia’s “illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastapol.” Russia annexed the Ukrainian territory of Crimea in 2014, and the EU has responded by imposing restrictive measures on Russian people and businesses responsible for bringing technology to the disputed region.

Last month, Germany-based Siemens reported that at least two gas turbines it had delivered to a Russian customer were rerouted to Crimea in violation of both the customer’s contract with Siemens and the EU embargo. While the EU allows the export of power-generation equipment to Russia, it forbids the equipment going to Crimea.

Siemens said the customer confirmed in writing multiple times that the turbines would remain in Russia. The company said it is re-examining all its Russian contracts as a result.

The council said three individuals and three businesses involved in the Siemens contract have been sanctioned, which involves asset freezes and a ban on entering the European Union. The blacklisted companies include the one that purchased the turbines from Siemens, the current owner of the equipment and a company specializing in control and communications systems for power plants.

According to the council, the turbines are a substantial element in the development of new power plants.

To date, the EU has 153 people and 40 companies on its Russia-Ukraine sanctions list.

Like this: Like Loading...