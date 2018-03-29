EPA Head Lived in Condo Tied to Lobbyist ‘Power Couple’

WASHINGTON (CN) – A closer look into EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt’s expenses revealed Thursday that the former Oklahoma attorney general rented a Capitol Hill condo co-owned by a prominent energy industry lobbyist.

According to an ABC News report, during the first year of Pruitt’s appointment as head of the Environmental Protection Agency, he leased a condo unit inside a D.C. townhome from Vicki Hart. Hart’s husband, J. Steven Hart, is CEO of lobbying powerhouse Williams & Jensen.

The transaction may have run afoul of certain ethics rules, according to Bryson Morgan, former investigative counsel at the House Office of Congressional Ethics.

“I think it certainly creates a perception problem, especially if Mr. Hart is seeking to influence the agency,” Morgan told ABC News. “That’s where there is a gift rule.”

Steven Hart confirmed with ABC Thursday that the unit was owned by a limited liability company with an address connected to both him and his wife.

Vicki Hart is also a lobbyist who targets the healthcare industry but does not reportedly have any contracts with the EPA.

The EPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.

Steven Hart’s firm, Williams & Jensen, earned over $16 million in federal lobbying dollars last year. One of its clients, Cheniere Energy Inc., paid Hart’s firm $80,000 for its services, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Thursday’s report marks the latest in a string of ethical inquiries into Pruitt’s spending habits, which most recently include a 2017 jaunt to Italy that exceeded $120,000.

