LOS ANGELES – A trial court properly ordered the City of Agoura Hills, California, to set aside its approval of a development project and to prepare an environmental impact report, the Ninth Circuit ruled, finding that even though the city’s plan included mitigation measures to reduce the project’s impact on native oaks, other plants and a Chumash cultural site, an environmental report is necessary due to the projects’ predicted significant impact on those concerns.

