Emergency Ban on Vaping Products Ordered in Washington State

SEATTLE (CN) – Washington state enacted an emergency ban on all flavored vaping products Friday over concerns about an outbreak of lung illnesses throughout the country linked to the products.

Governor Jay Inslee announced his executive order at a press conference in Seattle, saying he’s “confident this executive order will save lives.”

The order asks the state Board of Health to immediately ban all flavored vapor products, including flavored THC products, and directs the state Department of Health and Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board to ban any ingredients that are found to be a source of acute lung illness.

The health department is expected to issue the emergency rule at its next meeting on Oct. 9. The ban can last 120 days and is renewable.

“If I had a loved one who was vaping, I would tell them you are just playing dice with your lungs if you use one of these devices,” Inslee said.

At least 805 cases of lung illness have been reported nationwide with 12 confirmed deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Washington state has seven confirmed illnesses but no deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

New York, Michigan, Rhode Island and Massachusetts have issued at least temporary bans on flavored vaping products and President Donald Trump has said he plans to ban the products.