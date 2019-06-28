Embassy Bombing Victims Take Case to High Court

WASHINGTON (CN) — The Supreme Court agreed Friday to decide whether victims of twin U.S. embassy bombings are entitled to punitive damages under a law adopted six years after the attacks.

Monicah Opati is the lead petitioner in the underlying case, which ended in an initial $10.2 billion judgment against Sudan for harboring al-Qaida operatives who carried out the simultaneous truck bombings in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania, and Nairobi, Kenya, on Aug. 7, 1998.

The D.C. Circuit later shaved more than $4.3 billion in punitive damages off that award.

Per its custom the U.S. Supreme Court did not issue any comment Friday in taking up Opati’s case. Her petition asks whether the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act applies retroactively, thereby permitting recovery of punitive damages against foreign states for terrorist activities that predate the current version of the law.

This story is developing…