Electricians’ wages

PHILADELPHIA — A federal court in Pennsylvania advanced an electrical union’s False Claims Act violation lawsuit against three electrical companies, which allegedly misclassified employees to justify paying them lower wages.

/ May 24, 2023

Read the ruling here.

